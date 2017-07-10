Quiet as southern Syria cease-fire begins ahead of talks

A cease-fire brokered by the United States, Russia and Jordan brought quiet Sunday to front lines in southern Syria ahead of fresh U.N.-sponsored peace talks on the country's 6-year-old conflict. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said clashes and shelling had halted in the three southern provinces covered by the truce, Deraa, Qunaitra, and Swaida, as it went into effect at noon local time.



The Syrian regime had announced its own unilateral cease-fire last Monday but fighting had continued on front lines in the three southern provinces.

...