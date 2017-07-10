Syria peace talks resume after ceasefire

Syria's government and opposition meet Monday for a seventh round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva with little expectation of a breakthrough to end the six-year conflict.



On Sunday, a ceasefire brokered by the United States, Russia and Jordan began in southern Syria, the latest agreement reached outside the Geneva framework.



Syria's opposition insists that President Bashar al-Assad must step down as part of any political solution to the war, but the government says Assad's fate is not up for discussion.



Syria's opposition fears the Astana talks are a way for regime allies to control the negotiation process.



In Washington, a senior State Department official said both countries had a role to play in ending Syria's conflict.

...