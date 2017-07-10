Qatar central bank governor says country has $340 bln in reserves, can weather Arab sanctions: CNBC



DUBAI: Qatar has $340 billion in reserves including holdings of its sovereign wealth fund that could help the Gulf country to weather the isolation imposed by its powerful Arab neighbours, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah Bin Saoud al-Thani told CNBC.



Al-Thani said the central bank has $40 billion in reserves plus gold, while the Qatar Investment Authority has $300 billion in reserves that it could liquidate.



Al-Thani said while the central bank has noticed fund outflows from some non-residents, the amounts weren't particularly significant.

...