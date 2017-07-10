Scattered violations of south Syria ceasefire: monitor

Frontlines across three provinces in southern Syria remained mostly quiet on Monday almost 24 hours into an internationally brokered ceasefire for the region despite scattered violations, a monitor said.



The United States, Russia and Jordan last week agreed on a ceasefire for Syria's Deraa, Quneitra and Sweida provinces that went into effect at noon local time on Sunday.



Syria's government had already declared its own unilateral ceasefire in the area last week, but fighting had continued.

...