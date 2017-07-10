Iraq's Abadi to declare Mosul victory, few pockets of resistance

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was poised to declare victory over Daesh (ISIS) in Mosul on Monday as only a few dozen militants put up resistance in the city where their leader declared a "caliphate" three years ago.



While defeat in Iraq's second largest city will deal a heavy blow to Daesh, the group controls several cities and towns south and west of Mosul.



The stench of corpses along Mosul's streets was a reminder of the nearly nine months of grueling urban warfare required to dislodge Daesh, which imposed a reign of terror in the city of 1.5 million.



Victory in Mosul will mark a vast improvement for Iraqi forces, who collapsed as Daesh swept through northern Iraq in 2014 .

...