Israel minister in rare West Bank visit for electricity deal

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz made a rare appearance by a high-ranking Israeli official in the occupied West Bank on Monday to sign an agreement on electricity with the Palestinian Authority.



Israel recently reduced its supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip after Abbas slashed the payments.



Israel coordinates with the Palestinian Authority, but not Hamas, which it considers a terrorist organization.



Monday's agreement will lead to an increase in electricity supply to the West Bank's Jenin area by 60 megawatts, according to COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry unit that oversees civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories.



The West Bank relies almost completely on Israel for its electricity supply and payment disputes have led to blackouts in the past.

