Government forces launch south Syria attack despite ceasefire: monitor

Syrian government forces launched an attack on rebels in a southern province on Monday despite a ceasefire, a monitor said, but state media said the assault was against Daesh (ISIS).



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the assault in Swaida province began on Monday morning, almost 24 hours into an internationally brokered ceasefire.



Syrian state media named those same positions as territory that government forces had captured from Daesh.



In addition to the Swaida clashes, there have been other limited violations according to the Observatory, including regime shelling and exchanges of fire with rebels in Daraa.

