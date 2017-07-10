Tillerson hopes to mend strained US-Turkey ties

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday acknowledged severe strains in U.S.-Turkey relations, although he said he is hopeful of mending ties with the NATO ally and partner in the anti-Daesh (ISIS) coalition. He also said he hoped that the U.S. and Turkey could replicate an agreement reached last week between the U.S., Russia and Jordan for a ceasefire in southwestern Syria in the north of the country.



Tensions between Washington and Ankara have been high over U.S. support for Kurdish rebels in Syria, Turkey's crackdown on dissent, particularly since last year's failed coup, and Turkish allegations the U.S. was sympathetic to the coup-plotters -- accusations that American officials have vehemently denied.



Turkey believes the Kurds want to establish an independent Kurdish state that would threaten its sovereignty and has vocally protested their arming by the United States in their fight against Syrian President Bashar Assad.

