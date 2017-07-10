Kurdish fighters say they clash with Turkish forces in northwest Syria

Syrian Kurdish fighters clashed with Turkish forces shelling Kurdish-held towns in northwest Syria on Monday, Kurdish officials said.



A spokesman for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in Afrin region, Rojhat Roj, said the Turkish military and Syrian rebels it supports shelled Tal Rifaat, Sheikh Issa and other towns north of Aleppo city.



Turkish policy in northern Syria has focused on countering the growing sway of Kurdish groups which have established autonomous regions since Syria's conflict began in 2011 .

...