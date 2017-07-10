Top Bahrain activist sentenced to 2 years in jail

A Bahraini court on Monday sentenced prominent human rights activist Nabeel Rajab to two years in jail after finding him guilty of spreading "fake news", a judicial source said.



Rajab, 52, was sentenced in absentia as he has been hospitalized since April, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said.



The judicial source said, however, that "all legal guarantees" were provided to Rajab and that his lawyer was present for the proceedings.



Rajab had been arrested multiple times in recent years over protests that the government said were unauthorized.

