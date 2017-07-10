UN envoy says Syria cease-fire generally holding

The U.N.'s special envoy for Syrian peace talks Monday said a U.S. and Russia-brokered cease-fire in the country's southwest was generally holding despite some "teething problems," adding he hoped it would contribute positively to talks between the government and opposition.



A new round of indirect talks that began Monday is the seventh so far between Syrian government representatives and opposition leaders to try to wind down the battered country's 6-year-old civil war.



The start of the talks in Geneva coincided with the first full day of the cease-fire for southern Syria that was brokered last week by the United States, Russia and Jordan.



The Syrian opposition is determined to achieve a political transition in Damascus, while Assad's government insists the talks should prioritize "the war on terror".



The government blamed it on rebels encamped outside the city.



Assad's government has refused to entertain talk of the president's departure.

