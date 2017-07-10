U.S. aims for U.N. vote on N.Korea sanctions within weeks

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley aims to put to a vote a U.N. Security Council resolution to impose stronger sanctions on North Korea over its long-range ballistic missile test, said several senior U.N. diplomats.



Following a nuclear weapons test by North Korea in September, while U.S. President Barack Obama was still in office, it took the U.N. Security Council three months to agree to strengthened sanctions.



North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs and the council has ratcheted up the measures in response to the country's five nuclear weapons tests and two long-range missile launches.

...