World Bank report details extent of Syria’s economic damage from civil war

A report from the World Bank published Monday said the extent of the economic impact of Syria's civil war goes beyond visible damage.



The World Bank report details human casualties and infrastructural damage in Syria since the conflict began in 2011 .



The report's findings, based on conservative figures from partner organizations and satellite imagery, focused on 10 cities in Syria to assess the conflict's full economic impact.



While the report highlights that Syria's long-term economic future depends on rebuilding the Syrian workforce, it emphasizes that this is only part of the country's eventual economic rebound.

...