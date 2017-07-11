Top Bahrain activist sentenced to two years

A Bahraini court Monday sentenced prominent human rights activist Nabeel Rajab to two years in prison after finding him guilty of spreading "fake news," a judicial source said.



The verdict, which the source said can be appealed, was immediately condemned by Bahraini and international human rights watchdogs.



Rajab, 52, was sentenced in absentia as he has been hospitalized since April, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said.



The judicial source said, however, that "all legal guarantees" were provided to Rajab and that his lawyer was present for the proceedings.

...