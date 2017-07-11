Minister for annexing settlements into Jerusalem

Israel's intelligence minister proposed Monday to annex five settlements into the occupied Jerusalem Municipality.



Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said residents of the settlements in the West Bank would be able to vote in Jerusalem municipal elections but the settlements would still not be under full Israeli sovereignty.



Some of the settlements are more than 10 kilometers from Jerusalem.



Simultaneously around 100,000 people living in Palestinian neighborhoods outside the Israeli wall surrounding the city would become part of a new municipality within the framework of a "greater Jerusalem," Katz said.



Most Israeli politicians think the largest settlement blocks in the West Bank will become part of Israel in any future peace deal.



Israel recently reduced its supply of electricity to the Gaza Strip after Abbas slashed the payments.



Monday's agreement will lead to an increase in electricity supply to the West Bank's Jenin area by 60 MW, officials said.



Before that, no Israeli member of the internal security Cabinet had met a Palestinian official in a West Bank city since 2000, an Israeli official said.

...