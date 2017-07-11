Aleppines in Latakia trickle home

For years as fighting raged in Syria's Aleppo, property agent Saer Daqaq had fleeing residents knocking at the door of his beachside offices, seeking refuge in his flats in coastal Latakia. A popular seaside resort largely untouched by the country's 6-year-old civil war, Latakia became a haven for those escaping Syria's second city, so much so that part of it was even dubbed "Aleppo Beach".



With the army's recapture of Aleppo in December, many displaced residents are now finally heading home after years away, though others who have set up businesses or whose homes are destroyed are staying put for now.



Up to 700,000 Syrians displaced from Aleppo city and the surrounding province once lived in Latakia, but more than 30 percent have now left, the local governorate says.



Other displaced Aleppines in Latakia simply have no home to return to because of the destruction caused by the fight for the city.



Umm Mohammad lives in a modest three-room apartment in the area with her husband and four others.

