U.N. lauds U.S.-Russian truce in south of Syria

Agreements to de-escalate the fighting in Syria could simplify the conflict and help to stabilize the country, but such accords must be an interim measure and avoid partition, U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura told a news conference Monday.



However, Syrian government forces launched an attack on rebels Monday in a southern province despite the cease-fire, but state media said the assault was against Daesh (ISIS). The Observatory said the assault in Swaida province began in the morning, almost 24 hours into the cease-fire.



Syrian government forces retook the Al-Hail gas field in central Syria from Daesh militants, the army reported.



In north Syria, at least one person was killed and several others wounded in a barrage of rocket fire and shelling on areas under the control of a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia.

...