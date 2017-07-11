Tillerson arrives in Gulf for talks on Qatar crisis

The Trump administration tossed aside its aversion to mediating a weekslong Gulf dispute Monday, as a U.S. diplomat flew to the region hoping to corral Qatar and its neighbors into negotiation. On his first foray into shuttle diplomacy since becoming secretary of state, Rex Tillerson will hop between Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from Monday until Thursday, testing ways to break an impasse that has persisted despite Kuwaiti mediation efforts.



Tillerson landed in Kuwait City late Monday and was greeted at the airport by the Gulf country's foreign minister.



U.S. officials said Tillerson doesn't expect an immediate breakthrough, which they warned could be months away.

...