Abadi hails victory over ‘brutality and terrorism’ in Mosul

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over "brutality and terrorism" in Mosul Monday, announcing his forces had ended Daesh's rule over the country's second city.



Flanked by commanders, Abadi hailed the retaking of Mosul – where Daesh dealt Iraqi forces a devastating defeat three years ago – as a key moment in the war against the militants.



The U.S.-led coalition that backed the Mosul offensive and is supporting another assault on Daesh's Syrian bastion Raqqa hailed the victory, but warned it did not mark the end of the war against the militants.



Monday Iraqi forces were earlier still fighting to eliminate the last pockets of Daesh resistance in Mosul, with militant fighters surrounded in a sliver of territory in Mosul's Old City.

