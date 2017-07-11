Amnesty says Iraq and allies violated international law in Mosul battle

Amnesty International said on Tuesday it had identified a pattern of attacks by Iraqi forces and the U.S.-led military coalition backing them in the battle for Mosul that violated international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.



Amnesty said Iraqi forces and the coalition carried out a series of unlawful attacks in west Mosul since January, relying heavily on Improvised Rocket Assisted Munitions (IRAMs), explosive weapons with crude targeting capabilities that wreaked havoc in densely populated areas.



Neither the Iraqi defense ministry nor coalition officials were immediately available to comment on the Amnesty report.



Amnesty acknowledged the challenges of protecting civilians given the militants' tactics, but still blamed Iraqi authorities and the coalition for failing to take feasible precautions to protect civilians from air strikes.



Amnesty said the toll just in west Mosul from attacks launched by pro-government forces was very likely higher than the 3,706 estimated by monitoring group Airwars.

