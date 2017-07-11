Arab states seek to step up pressure on Qatar over 2013 accord

Four Arab states sought on Monday to pile pressure on Qatar over charges it backs terrorism, saying the publication of a previously secret accord between Riyadh and Doha showed Qatar broke a promise not to meddle in the affairs of Gulf countries.



The four say Qatar pledged to desist from interfering in its neighbors' politics in the 2013 agreement.



In response, Qatar accused Saudi Arabia and the UAE of breaking the spirit of the Riyadh agreement and engaging in an "unwarranted and unprecedented attack on Qatar's sovereignty".

...