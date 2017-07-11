Top US diplomat lands in Qatar, hoping to help end Gulf rift

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson landed in Qatar on Tuesday on a mission to break the deadlock between the tiny, energy-rich Gulf nation and four Arab neighbors that is seriously straining relations among the American allies.



The four nations broke off relations with Qatar and cut air, sea and land routes with it in early June and have accused Qatar of supporting extremist groups.



Qatar strenuously denies supporting extremist groups and has rejected the demands, saying that agreeing to them wholesale would undermine its sovereignty.



Qatar is not new territory for Tillerson.

...