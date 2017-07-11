Up to 50,000 civilians trapped in Raqqa: UN

Up to 50,000 civilians remain trapped in the Syrian extremist stronghold of Raqqa, the UN said Tuesday, warning that supplies of water and other essentials were fast running out.



US-backed forces have been closing in on the last redoubt in Syria of Daesh (ISIS) after penetrating its Old City last week, but an estimated 2,500 extremists are still defending the center.



The road had been shut by fighting for nearly two years, forcing UN agencies to use costly airlifts to reach some of the 430,000 people displaced by fighting around Raqqa.



Four convoys, totalling 22 trucks, have over the past fortnight transported tents, blankets, jerry cans and other essentials to refugees who have reached Qamishli from Raqqa, Mahecic said.

...