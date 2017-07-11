Saudi Arabia to introduce physical education for schoolgirls

Saudi public schools will begin offering physical education for girls in the coming academic year, the kingdom's education ministry announced on Tuesday, a long-awaited step toward social reform in the Islamic kingdom.



Physical education for women is controversial in Saudi Arabia, where conservatives consider it immodest, and it is not mandatory.



Saudi Arabia adheres to strict interpretations of Islamic law and tribal custom, requiring women to have male guardians throughout their lives and obey a modest dress code.

...