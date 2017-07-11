US backed Syrian forces capture Daesh held town

A U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led militia on Tuesday drove Daesh (ISIS) militants from a northern Syrian town where the extremists had once run a training camp named for Osama Bin Laden.



The Syrian Democratic Forces have been advancing against Daesh on both sides of the Euphrates River Valley in Syria while battling the group for control of its de facto capital, Raqqa, with U.S. air and ground support.



The SDF captured al-Ukayrshi, 14 kilometers southeast of Raqqa and once home to a sprawling jihadi military installation, said spokesman Mustafa Bali.



More than 20,000 residents evacuated Waer this spring after rebels holding the neighborhood agreed to surrender it back to the control of the government.



Those who left included fighters and their families, activists fearing retribution at the hands of the government authorities, and military-age men refusing conscription into the military.

