Egypt says suspected militant killed in shootout

Egypt said Tuesday a member of a violent group suspected of links to the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood has been killed in a shootout with security forces, the latest in what appears to be a stepped-up crackdown on militants across the country.



The Brotherhood won a series of elections in Egypt following the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, and Mohammed Morsi, a senior Brotherhood leader, became Egypt's first freely elected president the following year.



The latest crackdown on suspected militants came after an Daesh (ISIS) affiliate in the Sinai Peninsula -- which is not affiliated with the Brotherhood -- killed 23 Egyptian soldiers in an attack on an outpost Friday.

