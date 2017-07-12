Mosul clashes after victory declared

Sporadic clashes erupted in Mosul Tuesday, a day after Iraq's prime minister declared "total victory" over Daesh (ISIS), with several airstrikes hitting the Old City neighborhood that was the scene of the fierce battle's final days.



At times heavy, the clashes underscored the dangers still posed by the militants after Iraqi forces announced they retook full control of Mosul, the country's second-largest city, three years after it was seized by militants bent on building a global caliphate.



Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein described Mosul's fall as the "turning point" in the conflict against Daesh, but warned the group continues to subject people to "daily horrors" in its remaining strongholds of Tal Afar, west of Mosul, and Hawijah, north of Baghdad.



The government needs to work on "removing fears of marginalization and terrorism affiliation in Sunni areas," said Nouri, a senior member of the Badr Organization. He said he believes the Iraqi security forces should stay in Mosul until it is fully secure, before handing over to local forces.

...