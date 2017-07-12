Observatory ‘confirms’ Baghdadi’s death

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Reuters Tuesday it had "confirmed information" that Daesh (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed.



The report came just days after the Iraqi army recaptured the last sectors of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, which Baghdadi's forces overran almost exactly three years ago.



Russia's Defense Ministry said in June that it might have killed Baghdadi when one of its airstrikes hit a gathering of Daesh commanders on the outskirts of Raqqa in Syria.



Abdel-Rahman said activists working with him in Deir al-Zor had been told by Daesh sources that Baghdadi had died, but not when or how.



The SDF have been advancing against Daesh on both sides of the Euphrates River Valley in Syria while battling the group for control of its de facto capital, Raqqa, with U.S. air and ground support.

