Boycotting states say Qatar sanctions to remain

The United States and Qatar signed an agreement Tuesday aimed at combating the financing of terrorism, as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Doha to try to end a monthlong rift between Western-allied Arab states.



Tillerson also gave besieged Qatar, which described the deal as the first of its kind in the Gulf, some political backing ahead of his talks in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah Wednesday.



It does, however, at least indirectly support groups that other countries view as terrorist organizations, such as the Palestinian movement Hamas.



Qatar has hosted senior Hamas officials and is the largest financial patron to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

