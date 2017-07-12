Iranian cancer researcher sent home after being detained at Boston airport

The detentions were apparently unrelated to President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning travelers from six majority-Muslim countries, according to Boston Children's Hospital and immigration law specialists, who said Dehnavi had a valid entry visa.



The executive order itself did not apply to travelers with valid visas.



Trump's initial January version of the order, which also applied to Iraq, caused a weekend of chaos at U.S. airports as travelers were turned away upon arrival and crowds of thousands turned out to protest against the move.

...