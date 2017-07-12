US judge halts deportation of Iraqi immigrants

A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that the government cannot immediately deport nearly 200 Iraqi immigrants arrested last month who argued they would face persecution if they were removed from the country.



The government is seeking to deport over 1,400 Iraqis across the country, the ruling said.



The Iraqis arrested by immigration authorities had outstanding deportation orders and many had been convicted of serious crimes, ranging from homicide to weapons and drug charges, according to the U.S. government.



The department has argued that only immigration courts have the authority to decide the Iraqis' status.

...