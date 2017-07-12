US-led coalition: Amnesty report on Mosul 'irresponsible'

People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq, November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File photo
Amnesty says Iraq and allies violated international law in Mosul battle
Abadi hails victory over ‘brutality and terrorism’ in Mosul
Facing imminent defeat in Mosul, Daesh militants attempt to flee across river
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Amnesty says Iraq and allies violated international law in Mosul battle
Abadi hails victory over ‘brutality and terrorism’ in Mosul
Facing imminent defeat in Mosul, Daesh militants attempt to flee across river
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE