Top US diplomat faces tough Gulf talks on ending Qatar row

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with his Saudi counterpart on Wednesday as he looks to end a rift between Qatar and four Arab states.



Qatar denies the allegation.



He is expected to meet with officials from the rest of the quartet later in the day before returning to Kuwait.



He will likely press the quartet to ease up on some of its demands after he secured a deal with Qatar on Tuesday to intensify its fight against terrorism and address shortfalls in policing terrorism funding.

