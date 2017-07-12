Turkey energy minister 'to visit Israel for pipeline deal'

Turkey's Energy Minister Berat Albayrak is set to visit Israel by the end of this year to conclude an agreement for the building of a natural gas pipeline from the Jewish state to Turkey, the Israeli energy minister said on Wednesday.



Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said both countries decided to accelerate efforts to conclude by the end of this year an intergovernmental agreement that will enable the construction of a pipeline from Israel to Turkey.



Israel is searching for energy partners to develop its Leviathan natural gas field in a bid to make it economically feasible.

