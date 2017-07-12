Iraq strikes Daesh in Mosul days after declaring victory

Pockets of Mosul remain insecure and the city has been heavily damaged by nearly nine months of gruelling urban combat.



The Iraqi official declined to estimate the number of militants or civilians remaining in the Old City, but the top U.S. general in Iraq said on Tuesday that as many as a couple of hundred Daesh insurgents could still be in Mosul.



The U.S.-led coalition said it had conducted three air strikes on Daesh in the Mosul area on Tuesday, targeting militants, machine-gun emplacements and rocket-propelled grenade systems.



South of the city, Iraqi security forces repelled a Daesh attack launched from western desert areas on the village of al-Jaran, a tribal fighter said.



Daesh had taken around 75 percent of the village since storming it last week.



These are the kind of asymmetric, guerrilla-style strikes Daesh is expected to concentrate on now as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces regain control over cities the group captured during its shock 2014 offensive.

