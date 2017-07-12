Qatar gets first boycott-busting cows

A first herd of boycott-busting cows has been airlifted to Qatar to boost milk supplies five weeks after neighboring Gulf states cut links with the emirate.



The several dozen Holsteins were flown in from Budapest, the first of 4,000 cattle to be imported by August.



Prior to the crisis, Qatar largely relied on dairy imports from Saudi Arabia, especially of milk.



Moutaz al-Khayyat, the chairman of Qatari firm Power International which bought and imported the cows, told Bloomberg News that once all the 4,000 cows arrive in Qatar, they will meet around 30 percent of the country's dairy needs.



He said it could take up to 60 flights to bring all the cattle into Qatar.

...