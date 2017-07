This frame grab from video released Thursday, July 6, 2017 and provided by Hawar News Agency, a Syrian Kurdish activist-run media group, shows Syrian citizens looks to U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters in the eastern side of Raqqa, Syria. The campaign to seize Raqqa City from IS has begun in earnest last month, when the Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by coalition airstrikes and U.S. special forces, launched a multi-pronged campaign on the city, after securing its countryside