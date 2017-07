FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, Israeli sailors stand on a German-built "Rahav" submarine on its arrival in to the military port in Haifa, Israel. An Israeli spokesman said Wednesday, July 12, 2017, that David Shimron, a close confidante, personal attorney and cousin of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was questioned by police over his involvement in the purchase of German submarines following revelations that he represented the German firm involved in the $1.5 billion deal, raising