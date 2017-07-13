War surgeon Nott back in Gaza to train doctors

British war surgeon David Nott was back in the Gaza Strip this week to share with local doctors specialist knowledge he has amassed from working in conflict and disaster zones over the past quarter-century. An expert in using minimal equipment to treat patients in basic facilities, Nott returned three years after his previous visit during the 2014 Gaza War between Israel and Hamas.



In a hall at a beachfront restaurant this week, Nott instructed 36 Palestinian surgeons in special techniques to deal with injuries in a war zone.



Suhair Zakkout, spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza, which hosted Nott, said his visit would help strengthen emergency medical services in the area and improve health providers' efficiency.

