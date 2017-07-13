Two Palestinians shot dead by Israeli army in Jenin clashes

Two Palestinians were shot dead during clashes with the Israeli army in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, Palestinian medical and security sources said.



Official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the Palestinians shot dead as Saad Salah, 21, from the city of Jenin, and Aws Salame, 17, from the Jenin refugee camp.



A wave of unrest that broke out in October 2015 has claimed the lives of 277 Palestinians, 42 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.



Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

