Italy's plan to reduce the risk of a militant-inspired attack is pinned in small part on El Hacmi Mimoun, an imam who bikes to the prison here every week and exhorts Muslim inmates not to stray from life's "right path" or hate people who aren't Muslim. Seven inmates – three Moroccans, three Tunisians and a Somali – left their cells at Terni Penitentiary on an early summer day to listen as the Moroccan-born imam led prayers and delivered a sermon.



More than a third of all inmates in Italian penitentiaries are foreigners, and 42 percent of those come from the majority-Muslim countries of Morocco, Albania and Tunisia, according to a 2017 report by inmate advocacy group Antigone. The advocacy group counted 411 chaplains, but only 47 imams working in Italy's 200 prisons.



13 UCOII imams have started preaching in eight prisons after being screened by Interior Ministry officials.



In a separate case, authorities accused a Tunisian inmate with alleged links to extremist groups of recruiting fellow Muslims at an Italian prison, and attacking inmates who resented his extremist propaganda.



Inmates are catching onto what tips prison personnel off, Gallo said.

...