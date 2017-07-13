Tillerson heads back to Qatar, but impasse grinds on

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrapped up talks with the king of Saudi Arabia and other officials from Arab countries lined up against Qatar Wednesday with no sign of a breakthrough in an increasingly entrenched dispute that has divided some of America's most important Mideast allies.



Qatar denies the allegations.



Officials gave little indication of what was discussed, but Tillerson was likely to press the bloc to ease up on some of its demands after he secured the deal for Qatar to intensify its fight against terrorism and address shortfalls in policing terrorism funding.



The four anti-Qatar countries last month issued a tough 13-point list of demands that included shutting down Qatar's flagship Al-Jazeera network and other news outlets, cutting ties with Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, limiting Qatar's ties with Iran and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the tiny Gulf country.

...