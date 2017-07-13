Turkish police kill five suspected Daesh militants

Turkish police Wednesday killed five suspected Daesh (ISIS) militants in the central province of Konya, officials said, as officers detained 233 suspected extremists across Turkey.



Police detained 32 suspected Daesh members in the Aegean city of Izmir and the southern Turkish city of Mersin, in separate operations on people who had been planning to attack July 15 commemoration events, the agency reported.



Turkey has been hit by a series of attacks in the last 18 months blamed on Daesh and Kurdish militants.



In a report published Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said there had been 14 major terrorist attacks conducted by Daesh including 10 suicide bombings, one bomb attack and three armed attacks.

