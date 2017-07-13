Yemeni police beat women at Aden rally

Yemeni female security forces descended on a small women's rally in the southern port city of Aden Wednesday, beating the women and dispersing the gathering, activists said.



Like many others, she said, her brother was a fighter with southern factions who were backed by the coalition in 2015 in the war against the Houthi rebels who tried to seize Aden. The teacher said that her uncle is held in Aden's central prison, where the coalition has taken control of a section where it keeps terror suspects.



Last month, an investigation by the AP found that hundreds of southern Yemeni men vanished into a network of secret prisons run by the UAE and loyal forces, including the so-called Security Belt in Aden.

