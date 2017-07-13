Amnesty report ‘irresponsible,’ U.S.-led coalition says

The U.S.-led coalition said Wednesday that an Amnesty International report accusing its forces of violating international law during the fight against Daesh (ISIS) in Mosul is "irresponsible". The report released Tuesday said Iraqi civilians were subjected to "relentless and unlawful attacks" by the coalition and Iraqi forces during the grueling nine-month battle to drive Daesh from Iraq's second largest city.



Wednesday, Iraqi forces clashed with Daesh militants holding out in the Old City.



Wednesday, Airwars said the coalition killed as many as 744 civilians in June. The number is completely at odds with that of the U.S. military, which so far has acknowledged the accidental deaths of 603 civilians since coalition operations began in late 2014 .

