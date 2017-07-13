U.S. troops inside Raqqa, official says

U.S. military advisers are operating inside the city of Raqqa, Daesh's last major bastion in Syria, a U.S. official said Wednesday.



The troops are not in a direct combat role but are calling in airstrikes and are working closer to the fight than did U.S. forces supporting the Iraqi military in Mosul.



The operation to capture Raqqa began in November and on June 6 the SDF entered the city.



The U.S. military is secretive about exactly how big its footprint is in Syria, but has previously said about 500 Special Operations fighters are there to train and assist the SDF, an Arab-Kurdish alliance.



Additionally, Marines are operating an artillery battery to help in the Raqqa offensive.



More than 190,000 people have been displaced from and within Raqqa province since April 1, according to the U.N. refugee agency.



One area that is now reachable is the town of Tabqa, which was taken from Daesh by the U.S.-backed SDF in May.

