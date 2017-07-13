Iraq collectively punishing Daesh families: HRW

FILE - In this March 9, 2017 file photo, Iraqi civilians walk toward Iraqi security forces after fleeing their homes due to fighting between government forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. 3,351,132 _ The number of Iraqis across the country who remained displaced by violence in the fight against IS as of June 30, according to the U.N. migration agency. As Iraqi forces have retaken territory from the militants, more than 1,952,868 people have been able to return