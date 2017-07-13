Iraq collectively punishing Daesh families: HRW

Summary
Human Rights Watch has accused Iraqi security forces of forcibly relocating at least 170 families of alleged Daesh (ISIS) members to a closed "rehabilitation camp" as a form of collective punishment.
Iraqi authorities have opened the first of what they describe as "rehabilitation" camps in Bartalla, just east of Mosul. Human Rights Watch says the official purpose of the camp is to enable psychological and ideological rehabilitation.
Human Rights Watch said it visited Bartalla camp and interviewed 14 families, each with up to 18 members.
