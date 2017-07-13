Trump envoy mediates water deal between Israel, Palestinians

US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace envoy said Thursday Israel would supply the Palestinians with millions of cubic meters of water annually, as Washington seeks to build confidence for fresh negotiations.



Jason Greenblatt hailed an "important step forward" in a wider regional water deal, as Israel announced it would provide more than 32 million cubic meters of water to the Palestinians annually.



Palestinians suffer from water shortages and say the unequal distribution of water resources favors Israel.



The deal announced Thursday is part of a wider water project involving the Red and Dead Seas to be developed over the next five years, but the Palestinians are likely to begin receiving water from it before then, Hanegbi said.



The deal is supposed to ease water scarcity in the Palestinian territories, including in the Gaza Strip, where more than 95 percent of water is undrinkable.

