Medics in pink: Dubai launches women-only ambulances



Four women in pink remain on standby 12 hours a day, seven days a week, to come to the aid of their "sisters" in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.



The four -- two medics and two drivers -- are leading a pilot project for a women-only pink ambulance service that aims to expedite medical care by helping patients feel more at ease.



Ten years ago, Dubai launched "Ladies and Families Taxis," a pink fleet of cabs driven by women and serving women and their children.



Maria Lagbes, a longtime medic who was tapped to join the Women Responders team, said the ambulance service has already helped improve patient care.

...