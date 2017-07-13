US, Somalia forces raid al-Shabab, kill several: Official

United States and Somali military forces raided a rebel-held village in southern Somalia and killed several al-Shabab fighters early Thursday, a senior Somali intelligence official said, as both countries step up efforts against Africa's deadliest Islamic extremist group.



The airstrike followed another last month that the U.S. said killed eight extremists at a rebel command and logistics camp in the country's south.



The U.S. in April announced it was sending dozens of regular troops in the largest such deployment to Somalia in roughly two decades, saying it was for logistics training of the country's army.



The U.S. military has been among those expressing concern that Somalia's forces are not yet ready.

